Brighton Jones LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.98 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.95.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.