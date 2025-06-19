Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 45,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,776,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 261,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 135,402 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $117.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.94. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.51 and a 52-week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

