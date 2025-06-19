Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 764.9% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Stock Performance

Ball stock opened at $55.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. Ball Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

