Brighton Jones LLC Takes $226,000 Position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,953,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Exelon by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Exelon by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Exelon by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,329,000 after acquiring an additional 732,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Exelon Price Performance

EXC stock opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Exelon Corporation has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $48.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.26.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

