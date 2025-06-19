Brighton Jones LLC Takes $266,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651,707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $574,824,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,954,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,454,000 after buying an additional 1,334,851 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,750,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,297,000 after buying an additional 57,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,528,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,298,000 after buying an additional 308,078 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 10.1%

BATS:MTUM opened at $230.14 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $168.49 and a 1 year high of $234.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.97 and a 200-day moving average of $213.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

