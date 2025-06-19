Brighton Jones LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXH. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,282,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 724,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 283,501 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 592,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 232,198 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,536,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,084.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 169,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 165,558 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PXH opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

About Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

