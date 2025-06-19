Brit Morin Sells 47,584 Shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Stock

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) Director Brit Morin sold 47,584 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $2,909,285.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,663.88. This represents a 64.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Life360 Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:LIF opened at $62.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 696.33. Life360, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $65.79.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.48 million. Life360 had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIF. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Life360 during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Life360 by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Life360 by 2,938.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Life360 by 937.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Life360 during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIF. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Life360 from $57.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Life360 from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Life360 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

