Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Sells $29,782,175.78 in Stock

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Broadcom Stock Up 0.8%
AVGO opened at $251.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.02. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.50 and a twelve month high of $265.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.39%.
Institutional Trading of Broadcom
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peterson Wealth Management increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 8,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 6.5% during the first quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 312.4% during the first quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8,264.5% during the first quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 76,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after buying an additional 75,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 18.2% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 128,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.09.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
