Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,177 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 73,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE BNL opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.00. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 190.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

