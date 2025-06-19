Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 120,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Brookfield Renewable by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the fourth quarter worth $55,680,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.373 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.42%.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

