Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 621.4% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 31.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 14.3% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52 week low of $54.22 and a 52 week high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.