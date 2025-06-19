Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $1,093,345,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $692,701,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,138,574.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,318,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,620,000 after buying an additional 8,318,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after buying an additional 6,853,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $315,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Argus downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CMG opened at $51.83 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.46 and a 52 week high of $68.91. The stock has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.37 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

