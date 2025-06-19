Christopher E. Kubasik Sells 33,061 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX) Stock

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 33,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $8,214,997.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,171,730.56. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $248.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.52. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $265.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

