City State Bank Purchases 717 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

City State Bank lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.3% of City State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. City State Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.05.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.9%

NVIDIA stock opened at $145.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,540,845 shares of company stock valued at $357,983,449. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

