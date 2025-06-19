Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 75.53 ($1.01) and traded as high as GBX 78.60 ($1.05). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 76.57 ($1.03), with a volume of 5,686,445 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.81) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
In other news, insider Hannah Nichols acquired 26,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £19,829.92 ($26,610.20). Also, insider David Paja acquired 150,000 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £112,500 ($150,966.18). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 324,692 shares of company stock valued at $23,337,792. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.
Coats is a world leader in thread manufacturing and structural components for apparel and footwear, as well as an innovative pioneer in performance materials. These critical solutions are used to create a wide range of products, including ones that provide safety and protection for people, data and the environment.
