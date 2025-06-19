Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CEO Dave Schaeffer Sells 70,000 Shares

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $3,297,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,356,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,135,126.31. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dave Schaeffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Dave Schaeffer sold 55,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $2,607,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Dave Schaeffer sold 55,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $2,668,050.00.

On Monday, June 9th, Dave Schaeffer sold 55,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $2,675,200.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Dave Schaeffer sold 80,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $3,822,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Dave Schaeffer sold 75,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $3,582,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $973,400.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Dave Schaeffer sold 25,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCOI opened at $46.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.72. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.07.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.81 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 70.29% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently -100.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 48,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 161,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

