Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CEO Sells $2,607,000.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $2,607,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,426,721 shares in the company, valued at $162,426,575.40. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dave Schaeffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Dave Schaeffer sold 70,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $3,297,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Dave Schaeffer sold 55,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $2,668,050.00.

On Monday, June 9th, Dave Schaeffer sold 55,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $2,675,200.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Dave Schaeffer sold 80,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $3,822,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Dave Schaeffer sold 75,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $3,582,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 27th, Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $973,400.00.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Dave Schaeffer sold 25,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00.

Shares of CCOI opened at $46.73 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.07.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.04). Cogent Communications had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 70.29%. The company had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is -100.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 543.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 8,542.8% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 237,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,318,000 after acquiring an additional 234,928 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $102.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

