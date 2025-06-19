Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $21,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,455,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,319,000 after acquiring an additional 488,752 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,984,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,684,000 after acquiring an additional 130,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,820,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,129,000 after acquiring an additional 271,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $399,824,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,207,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,458,000 after acquiring an additional 390,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.18.

Shares of ED opened at $100.66 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1-year low of $87.28 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.51.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.85%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

