Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Corning by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Corning by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 68,889 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Corning by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 114,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 88,558 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $325,315.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,250. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total value of $849,826.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,692.56. The trade was a 51.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho set a $52.00 target price on Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Stock Down 0.1%

Corning stock opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 96.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.81.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Corning’s payout ratio is 215.38%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.