CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $20,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 37,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $485.16 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $493.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $436.32 and a 200-day moving average of $394.77. The stock has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a PE ratio of -703.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total transaction of $2,026,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 768,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $536,495.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,861 shares of company stock worth $109,595,558. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $389.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.