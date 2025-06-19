Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $230.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Darden Restaurants from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.38.

Shares of DRI opened at $222.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.75. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $226.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.08 and its 200-day moving average is $195.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.68% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Laura B. Williamson sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total value of $474,418.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,206.56. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total value of $375,431.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,072.96. This represents a 20.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,613 shares of company stock worth $5,121,492. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,998,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,666,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,601,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,215,000 after buying an additional 157,305 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $530,121,000 after buying an additional 39,189 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,609,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,446,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,441,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,117,000 after buying an additional 158,168 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

