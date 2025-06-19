Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $59,482,509.21 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 527,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $59,482,509.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 938,741 shares in the company, valued at $105,918,147.03. This trade represents a 35.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

On Wednesday, June 11th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 8,722 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $995,354.64.

On Monday, June 9th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 453,321 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $52,127,381.79.

On Tuesday, June 10th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 310,771 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $35,424,786.29.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

DELL opened at $116.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $161.52.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,106,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,658 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,460,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000,000 after acquiring an additional 72,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,870,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 552,213 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 34.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 38.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,141,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.