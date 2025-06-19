Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,045,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,377,961,000 after acquiring an additional 290,937 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,553,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,409,000 after acquiring an additional 59,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,240,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,826,000 after acquiring an additional 165,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $724,720,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,268,000 after acquiring an additional 826,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $197.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $122.34 and a 52-week high of $207.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

