Dividend Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 17th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Ford Motor, Vale, and PepsiCo are the seven Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares in companies that regularly pay out a portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of dividends. They typically come from mature, cash-rich firms with stable earnings, making them popular among income-focused investors. In addition to dividend income, investors in these stocks may also benefit from potential share price appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $22.49. 71,184,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,430,072. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $57.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ TSLL traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 121,772,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,079,391. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.65. 11,539,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,705,484. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.62. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.51. 5,934,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,182,261. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $261.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. The stock had a trading volume of 74,665,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,006,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $9.39. 75,210,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,191,613. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39. The company has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.76. Vale has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

PEP stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.42. 5,250,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,690,666. The stock has a market cap of $177.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.73. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $127.75 and a 1 year high of $180.91.

