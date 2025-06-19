DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CEO Sells $9,765,093.24 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 44,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.71, for a total transaction of $9,765,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 520,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,868,519.50. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DoorDash Stock Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $220.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.88 and a 200-day moving average of $188.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.47 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.32 and a 52 week high of $223.29.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DASH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $198.00 target price on shares of DoorDash and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,397,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,642,000 after buying an additional 8,073,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $597,443,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,712,000 after buying an additional 2,538,160 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in DoorDash by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 442.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,836,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,636 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

