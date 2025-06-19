Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,467 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 256.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 97.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $780,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,171.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 116,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,434,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total value of $6,474,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,488,536.36. This represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,998 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,156. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock worth $18,696,795 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.7%

FIX opened at $498.95 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.93 and a 12 month high of $553.09. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $439.40 and a 200 day moving average of $420.23.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

