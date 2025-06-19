Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 3,200 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 194.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $2,326,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $151.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.68 and a 12-month high of $164.40.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

