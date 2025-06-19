Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 584.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

