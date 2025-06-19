Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 2,867 Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

NYSE TM opened at $175.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. Toyota Motor Corporation has a 52-week low of $155.00 and a 52-week high of $208.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.99 and a 200-day moving average of $183.37.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $81.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.47 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

