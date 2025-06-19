Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,975 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,845,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,705,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,447,000 after buying an additional 151,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.81. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,081.92. This represents a 50.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,700 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,771.28. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. DA Davidson dropped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

