Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 15,913 LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $165,548,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,339,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,395,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,678,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $68,944,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Down 0.8%

LKQ stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. LKQ Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.56 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.56.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,168.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,385,941.23. This represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $632,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,535,840.25. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

