Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,882,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,271.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 31,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,815,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $217.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.20. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $222.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

