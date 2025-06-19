Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $429,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $109,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCU stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.0671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

