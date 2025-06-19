Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cummins from $451.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.25.

Cummins Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of CMI stock opened at $314.69 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.02 and a twelve month high of $387.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $309.88 and a 200 day moving average of $335.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 36.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $332.08 per share, for a total transaction of $332,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. The trade was a 69.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

