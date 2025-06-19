Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $8,461,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 885,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,923,000 after acquiring an additional 189,280 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $21,290,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $59,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $227.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $166.88 and a one year high of $236.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,624.14. The trade was a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $256.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.64.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

