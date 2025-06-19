Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 178.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $28.54. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.10.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

