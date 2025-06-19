Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 21.3% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 75,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,877,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 53.9% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $181.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.85. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 56,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $8,792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 306,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,136,200. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 108,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $16,953,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,259,158.22. This represents a 33.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,000 shares of company stock worth $47,461,490. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $192.00 price target on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $134.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.92.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

