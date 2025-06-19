Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 6.7% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 355,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,848,000 after purchasing an additional 73,488 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $101.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $85.93 and a one year high of $110.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.15.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.31.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,057 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $829,387.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,116.12. This represents a 23.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

