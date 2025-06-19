Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 191 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $129.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $107.38 and a 12-month high of $152.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

