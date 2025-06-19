Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 426 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,318 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 388.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 160,980 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,447,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in NIKE by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 24,458 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.9%

NIKE stock opened at $59.47 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on NIKE from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.