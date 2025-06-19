Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 660 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co boosted its stake in PayPal by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $103.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Arete Research set a $81.00 price target on PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

