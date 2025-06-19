Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 832 Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $828.95 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.24. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.54 and a 52 week high of $48.84.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

