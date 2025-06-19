Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP opened at $169.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.56 and a 1-year high of $218.51.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $206.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.07.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

