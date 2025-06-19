Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCRB. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,096,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after buying an additional 112,974 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCRB opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average of $76.68. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.82 and a 52 week high of $79.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2946 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

