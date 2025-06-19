Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3,828.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $103.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.47 and a one year high of $111.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.87.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.8975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.59%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total value of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,470.22. This trade represents a 44.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

