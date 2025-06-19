Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on F. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Ford Motor Company has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.