EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Position Cut by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 387.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 36.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $170.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day moving average of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.02. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.67 and a twelve month high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $174.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.67 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 122.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

