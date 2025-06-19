Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.33 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.69 ($0.05). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 3.69 ($0.05), with a volume of 91,036 shares.

Eden Research Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of £19.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.46.

Get Eden Research alerts:

Eden Research (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported GBX (0.36) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eden Research had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 38.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eden Research plc will post -66.0000038 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

About Eden Research

In other Eden Research news, insider Sean M. Smith acquired 426,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £999,147.24 ($1,340,777.29). Insiders own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.