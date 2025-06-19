Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.33 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.69 ($0.05). Eden Research shares last traded at GBX 3.69 ($0.05), with a volume of 91,036 shares.
Eden Research Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of £19.68 million, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.46.
Eden Research (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported GBX (0.36) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eden Research had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 38.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eden Research plc will post -66.0000038 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
About Eden Research
Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.
Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eden Research
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.