Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,565,087. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $797,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,526.69. The trade was a 27.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,898 shares of company stock worth $3,796,154 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $73.94 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $95.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average of $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 75.48% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Further Reading

