Eleco (LON:ELCO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.43 ($1.92) and traded as high as GBX 167.50 ($2.25). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 163.14 ($2.19), with a volume of 16,921 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Eleco in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 176 ($2.36) price target for the company.

Eleco Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 143.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 139.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £135.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Eleco (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported GBX 5.10 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Eleco had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Analysts forecast that Eleco Plc will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eleco news, insider Mark Castle bought 10,000 shares of Eleco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($21,470.75). Insiders have acquired a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $7,498,000 in the last ninety days. 51.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eleco Company Profile

Recommended Stories

