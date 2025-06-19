Eleco (LON:ELCO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eleco Plc (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.43 ($1.92) and traded as high as GBX 167.50 ($2.25). Eleco shares last traded at GBX 163.14 ($2.19), with a volume of 16,921 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Eleco in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 176 ($2.36) price target for the company.
Eleco Stock Performance
Eleco (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported GBX 5.10 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Eleco had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Analysts forecast that Eleco Plc will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Eleco news, insider Mark Castle bought 10,000 shares of Eleco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.15) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($21,470.75). Insiders have acquired a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $7,498,000 in the last ninety days. 51.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Eleco Company Profile
